The Ravens officially signed Cook to their 53-man roster Thursday.

Cook is thus slated to make his debut with the Ravens in Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Texans. It remains to be seen what sort of role he'll see initially with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill also in the team's backfield mix, but according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, coach John Harbaugh noted last week that he viewed Cook as a "potentially very valuable weapon" heading into Baltimore's postseason run.