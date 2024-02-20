Cook finished the year with 62 carries for 204 yards and no touchdowns while adding 12 catches for 52 yards on 17 targets, including the postseason.

The veteran began the year with the Jets before mutually parting ways with Gang Green in time to sign with a playoff contender. Cook latched on with the Ravens and was saw some action in the Division Round win over the Texans with eight carries for 23 yards. Unfortunately, this was the worst season of the 28-year-old's career by any metric. Cook was on a one-year deal and it does not appear likely that Baltimore will re-sign him, so the veteran projects to hit the market as an aging running back coming off of a tough year. He figures to land somewhere in free agency, but the days of Cook garnering a long-term deal are likely behind him.