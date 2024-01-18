The Ravens are in line to promote Cook from the practice squad Thursday, positioning him to suit up for Saturday's divisional playoff matchup against Houston, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Baltimore should officially announce Cook's addition to the 53-man roster shortly. The transaction comes following the team's decision to waive Melvin Gordon on Wednesday, meaning Cook is primed to suit up alongside Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the Ravens' backfield during Saturday's divisional round matchup. Cook struggled across 15 regular-season appearances with the Jets, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry without a single touchdown, but it's possible a chance of scenery could revitalize him for the postseason.