Williams (undisclosed) left practice early Thursday after being carted off the field, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Williams was able to walk after being taken from the field, so it's hard to say how severe the injury may be. The 25-year-old started camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, although he's been active in camp since July 31, and it's unclear if the injuries are related. He'll now work to get healthy and still has plenty of time to prepare for Week 1.