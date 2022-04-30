The Ravens selected Faalele in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 110th overall.

Faalele is a fascinating prospect. Born and raised in Australia, Faalele came to the United States as a teenager to play football at IMG Academy despite having never played the sport before. Faalele's rare size at 6-foot-8, 384 pounds led to him getting Power 5 interest and he ended up at Minnesota, where he was a three-year starter at right tackle. Power and length are Faalele's calling cards and he moves well for his size. Faalele is still somewhat raw and speed rushers can give him trouble, but the upside is apparent.