Ravens' Danny Pinter: In mix for starting center job

Pinter will enter training camp with a chance to compete alongside Jovaughn Gwyn, Corey Bullock and Nick Dawkins for the Ravens' starting center gig, Ryan Mink & Clifton Brown of the team's official site report.

Pinter and Gwyn split first-team reps during spring practices, so those two currently look like the favorites to replace Tyler Linderbaum (now with the Raiders) in the starting lineup. Mink and Brown also note that Baltimore could still pursue a more experienced starter via trade or the free agent market. Across five years with the Colts, Pinter started 10 of his 77 regular-season appearances.