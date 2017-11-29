Ravens' Danny Woodhead: 45 total yards Monday

Woodhead had four carries for 22 yards and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards in Monday's win over the Texans.

In his second game back from IR, Woodhead was slightly more involved in the run game and it paid dividends as he averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Woodhead has also been involved in the passing game since returning, catching nine of 10 targets for 44 yards. His production as a runner will likely be unpredictable with Alex Collins and Javorious Allen still in the mix, but Woodhead's capability as a pass catcher is why Baltimore signed him, so look for him to continue seeing regular work out of the backfield.