Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Activated to 53-man roster

Woodhead (hamstring) is eligible to play Sunday against the Packers after being activated off the IR-R on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Woodhead injured his hamstring in Week 1 and has been sidelined since. The Ravens seemed optimistic regarding the veteran running back's status throughout the week, so this news does not come as too much of a surprise. He has been practicing with the team for two weeks, but it remains to be seen what type of workload he will see in his return. Javorius Allen figures to see his role as the prime pass-catching back take the biggest hit in Woodhead's return.