Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Appears to aggravate hamstring injury

Woodhead had to be helped off the field midway through the first quarter after appearing to aggravate his left hamstring injury. His return is doubtful.

Woodhead was heavily involved in the Ravens' first drive, but then went down without contact on a pass route. This is the same injury that sidelined him in the regular season.

