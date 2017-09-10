Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Appears to aggravate hamstring injury
Woodhead had to be helped off the field midway through the first quarter after appearing to aggravate his left hamstring injury. His return is doubtful.
Woodhead was heavily involved in the Ravens' first drive, but then went down without contact on a pass route. This is the same injury that sidelined him in the regular season.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...