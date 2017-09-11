Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Awaiting recovery timetable

Head coach John Harbaugh said Woodhead's (hamstring) timetable for a recovery should be known Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "We'll have to see the timeline on that," Harbaugh said.

Woodhead's status is awaiting the results of an MRI, but it should surprise no one that the oft-injured back is again facing a lengthy absence. Once the prognosis emerges, the Ravens backfield will be in the hands of Terrance West and Javorius Allen. West, the top RB entering the season, notched 19 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's season-opening win at Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the early departure of Woodhead allowed Allen to get in the act often, as the latter racked up 21 rushes for 71 yards himself.