Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Bothered by hammy
Woodhead is dealing with a hamstring injury and may miss the rest of the preseason, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Woodhead suffered the injury during Thursday's preseason game against Miami and still hasn't returned to practice as of Wednesday. He probably wouldn't play in the final exhibition contest even if he were healthy, and it would be a stretch to return in time for Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo. The Ravens will focus on getting the 33-year-old ready for Week 1, when the team hopes he'll line up as one of the top pass catchers for Joe Flacco (back), who won't begin practicing any earlier than Sunday. With No. 3 wideout Breshad Perriman (hamstring) also still sidelined, the Baltimore passing game is in a race against the clock as Week 1 against the Bengals approaches.
