Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Catches five passes in return

Woodhead (hamstring) caught five of six targets for 21 yards and took one carry for two yards in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers.

Woodhead returned from injured reserve and instantly replaced Javorius Allen as the Ravens' back of choice in passing situations. Allen entered the game as the team leader in carries, receptions and targets, but he finished with only three carries for eight yards and one catch for nine yards on one target. Alex Collins had 20 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and also caught four of seven targets for 22 yards, though the split with Woodhead actually looked pretty even early in the game. With Baltimore leading by at least 13 points for the final 28 minutes, Woodhead didn't have much of a role in the second half. He should be a bit busier if the Texans are able to keep thing close in a Week 12 matchup on Monday Night Football.