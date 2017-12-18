Woodhead caught six of seven targets for 31 yards and gained one yard on his only carry in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.

Woodhead has been a useful part of the Baltimore offense, but he isn't getting a ton of volume and hasn't seen much work in the red zone. He's yet to reach 50 scrimmage yards in a contest, and a Week 16 matchup with the Colts would seem to favor Alex Collins and Javorius Allen over Woodhead, as the Ravens probably won't need to attempt too many throws.