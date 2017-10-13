Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Could resume practicing soon
The Ravens don't have an exact timetable for Woodhead (hamstring) to begin practicing, but coach John Harbaugh expects it to happen fairly soon, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "[With] Danny, that evaluation goes on," Harbaugh said. "It'll be soon; he becomes eligible here shortly."
It seems the Ravens haven't changed their original expectation that Woodhead will return from injured reserve at full health when first eligible after the team's Week 10 bye. He can begin practicing Week 8, which would give him plenty of time to get up to speed before returning in Week 11 against the Packers. Woodhead figures to step right back in as the team's top pass-catching back as soon as he's available, potentially ending Javorius Allen's run of fantasy utility (if it hasn't already happened by then).
