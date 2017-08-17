Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Expected to make preseason debut Thursday
Woodhead is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Thursday marks Woodhead's first game action since suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 last season as a member of the Chargers. It's unlikely he'll see much in the way of snaps as the Ravens will only use their starters for a handful of series, but fans will get to see a slight glimpse of how Woodhead could be used in the Baltimore offense.
