Woodhead is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Thursday marks Woodhead's first game action since suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 last season as a member of the Chargers. It's unlikely he'll see much in the way of snaps as the Ravens will only use their starters for a handful of series, but fans will get to see a slight glimpse of how Woodhead could be used in the Baltimore offense.

