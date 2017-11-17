Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Finds fate in hands of doctors

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team's medical staff will make the final decision on Woodhead (hamstring) for Sunday's game in Green Bay, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Harbaugh did at least provide a hint when he said that Woodhead did pretty much everything in practice this week and looked good in the process. The veteran pass-catching back has been practicing with the team the past two weeks, hoping to return when first eligible Sunday. Should Woodhead pull it off, Javorius Allen might find that his role quickly evaporates. Allen has caught 39 of 49 targets (including two touchdowns) during Woodhead's eight-game absence, but Allen's meager average of 4.8 yards per catch suggests the Ravens will be pleased to get an upgrade. Woodhead was injured on the team's first drive of the season, but only after catching three passes for 33 yards. The Ravens need to remove him from injured reserve by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday if he's going to return for Sunday's game.