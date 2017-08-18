Woodhead had one carry for two yards and failed to corral any of his three targets in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.

Woodhead and Terrance West shared snaps early in the game, with the latter drawing the start and losing two yards on six carries, while the former mostly spent his night dealing with uncatchable passes from Ryan Mallett. It wasn't an encouraging performance for the Baltimore offense, but the split between Woodhead and West fell right in line with expectations. The Ravens are optimistic Joe Flacco (back) will be ready by Week 1.