Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Looks active at practice
Woodhead (hamstring) appeared to take part in most activities at Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Woodhead is still on injured reserve, which means he isn't included on the official injury report. It sounds as if he might be a full participation if the Ravens could list him, though the team hasn't confirmed that he'll return from IR when first eligible for Sunday's game in Green Bay. Whenever he's ready, be it this week or in the future, Woodhead figures to replace Javorius Allen as the Ravens' primary pass-catching back. Allen has parlayed the role into the team lead for catches (39) and targets (50), even though he's no match for Woodhead when it comes to receiving skills.
