Ravens' Danny Woodhead: May require long absence

The Ravens fear Woodhead (hamstring) could require a lengthy absence, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Woodhead appeared to be headed for a big day prior to re-injuring his left hamstring on the final play of Baltimore's opening series. He finished that drive with three catches for 33 yards and one carry for four yards, but he then sat out the rest of the game, which allowed Javorius Allen (21 carries for 71 yards) to split work with Terrance West (19 for 80 and a score). Woodhead previously dealt with a hamstring injury during the preseason, though there was never any indication the Ravens considered it to be serious. Should Woodhead miss any games, Allen will take over as the passing-down back while also complementing West in the running game. It's a role that should come with a decent mix of targets and carries, although the Ravens presumably wouldn't design frequent pass plays for Allen the way they would for Woodhead.