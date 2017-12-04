Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Minimal production Sunday
Woodhead had three carries for nine yards to go with two catches for 14 yards in Sunday's win over the Lions.
It was a muted outing from Woodhead, who saw roughly the same amount of snaps as he did a week ago (22) but had his usage rate plummet. Woodhead had caught at least four passes in each of his previous two games but only garnered two targets against the Lions. Part of that can be attributed to Joe Flacco taking more shots down the field to his wide receivers rather than checking it down to his running backs like Woodhead. Flacco will likely revert to more check downs next week against Pittsburgh to keep the pass rush honest, so look for Woodhead to see more chances in Week 14.
