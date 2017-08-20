Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Misses second straight practice
Woodhead missed practice Saturday and Sunday due to an injury he suffered in Thursday's preseason game against Miami.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh suggested the injury isn't serious, saying Woodhead merely "got banged up" during Thursday's game. The veteran passing-down specialist didn't catch any passes and only took one carry for two yards in that contest, but he did draw three targets from a struggling Ryan Mallett. With No. 3 receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) still sidelined and the tight end position subject to a job battle, the Ravens likely are counting on Woodhead to handle a high volume of short passes early in the season. He and lead runner Terrance West are expected to split snaps, with Javorius Allen potentially mixing in as a change-of-pace back. Any absence by Woodhead presumably would leave Allen as the top pass-catching back.
