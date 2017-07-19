Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Providing underneath threat for Flacco

Woodhead's route running and ability to get open impressed quarterback Joe Flacco during team activities this offseason, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hensley points to the fact that Flacco's primary short-yardage passing options from 2016, Dennis Pitta (hip) and Kyle Juszczyk, are both gone, which leaves a hefty amount of targets up for grabs in the Baltimore offense. Woodhead, who has had a speedy recovery from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2, has gotten on the same page with Flacco in terms of pace and timing on routes, and Flacco lauds Woodhead's ability to find soft spots in coverage. Flacco tends to operate more smoothly when there's an underneath threat keeping the defense honest, which is exactly what Woodhead figures to do in the offense. Look for Woodhead to see a high-volume role out of the backfield even if his workload in terms of carries is minimal.