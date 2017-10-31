Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Returns to practice

Woodhead (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday.

The Ravens have officially opened Woodhead's three-week window for activation to the 53-man roster. While he tests out his left hamstring and otherwise gets up to speed, the Ravens will continue to utilize a timeshare out of the backfield between Alex Collins and Javorius Allen. Upon Woodhead's eventual return to action, Allen would likely yield his portion of the offensive snaps to the veteran, allowing him to serve primarily in a pass-catching capacity.