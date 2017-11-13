Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Uncertain for Week 11

Woodhead (hamstring) will practice this week, but the Ravens still aren't sure if he'll return from injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Packers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it's tough to predict whether Woodhead will look good enough in practice to encourage his removal from injured reserve. He's eligible to play for the first time since re-injuring his hamstring in Week 1, with his eventual return likely spelling the end of Javorius Allen's tenure as the Ravens' primary passing-down back. Woodhead shouldn't pose much of a threat to Alex Collins, who seems to have a clear lead over Allen and Terrance West (calf) as the Ravens' go-to option for early downs. Woodhead should be highly involved in the passing game once he returns, considering he caught three passes on his only drive of the season, and Allen has 39 receptions over the last eight games.