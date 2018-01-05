Woodhead finished his first season in Baltimore with 14 carries for 56 yards to go with 33 receptions for 200 yards over eight games.

The veteran was acquired in the offseason with the idea of becoming the Ravens' next high-volume pass catcher out of the backfield. The early returns were promising as he caught his first three targets for 33 yards in the first half of the season opener against the Bengals before a hamstring injury knocked him out for eight games. Woodhead was moderately productive down the stretch, averaging 4.5 targets per game in the second half of the season, but Javorius Allen and even Alex Collins started to take passing-down snaps away from him. The Ravens are financially committed to Woodhead for two more seasons and quarterback Joe Flacco's penchant for checkdowns means that Woodhead should continue to see a fair amount of targets, but his complete lack of utility as a rusher coupled with his minimal touchdown upside render him as a PPR-only type of fantasy option.