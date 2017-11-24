Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Won't have limitations

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Morhnhinweg said Woodhead won't have a snap count Monday against the Texans, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Woodhead didn't really appear to have any limitations in a 23-0 win over the Packers last week, but he ended up with only six touches (five catches) on 13 snaps due to the blowout nature of the contest. It's notable that he was targeted on more than one-third of his snaps, as similar usage could lead to some very productive days when the Ravens find themselves in more competitive contests. Monday's game won't necessarily qualify, as the Ravens are heavy favorites against a Houston team that's gone 1-3 with a minus-44 point differential in Tom Savage's four starts.