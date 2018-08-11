Ravens' Darren Waller: Officially back at practice
Waller participated in Saturday's practice.
Waller was reinstated by the league on Tuesday following his one-year suspension, and with his return to practice Saturday, he is officially back in action. He will need a strong showing during training camp to make the Ravens' final roster this year.
More News
-
Ravens' Darren Waller: Reinstated by league•
-
Ravens' Darren Waller: Suspended for at least one year•
-
Ravens' Darren Waller: Back on field•
-
Ravens' Darren Waller: Sidelined during OTAs•
-
Ravens' Darren Waller: Shows flashes in Year 2•
-
Ravens' Darren Waller: Catches second touchdown of season Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...