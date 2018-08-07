Ravens' Darren Waller: Reinstated by league
Waller (suspension) has been reinstated following a one-year suspension and watched practice Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
Waller figures to rejoin the tight end mix at some point this offseason, but a deep group that includes two rookie tight ends awaits him. Waller appeared in 12 games for the Ravens when he last played in 2016 and will attempt to crack the 53-man roster again with a strong showing in the preseason.
