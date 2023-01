Worley (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve and will return to practice Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Worley has been on injured reserve since Dec. 10 with a hamstring injury, but he'll return to practice Wednesday, which will open a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. The 2016 third-round pick has played primarily on special teams for the Ravens this year, totaling three tackles across seven games.