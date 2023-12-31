Worley suffered a neck stinger in Sunday's contest versus Miami and is questionable to return.

Worley was injured in the second half and subsequently headed to the locker room. His exit is another blow to a Ravens secondary that was already without Kyle Hamilton (knee) and Brandon Stephens (ankle) for the contest and saw Marlon Humphrey ruled out from returning after hurting his calf in the first quarter. However, Baltimore is leading Miami by multiple scores in the fourth quarter, which softens the impact of the depleted defensive backfield considerably.