Worley (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Steelers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

After missing practice the entire week with a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 4 at Cleveland, Worley will now have to sit out at least one full game as he recovers. His absence clears the path for Geno Stone to rotate in for a few snaps at safety in Week 5.