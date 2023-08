Ojabo (undisclosed) has not practiced this week, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ojabo is doing "OK," according to head coach John Harbaugh, who downplayed the second-year pro's absence. The Michigan product missed all but two games last season due to recovering from an Achilles tear, although there's no reason to believe this is related. The 23-year-old is expected to be available Week 1 against the Texans.