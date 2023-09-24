Ojabo is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts with an ankle injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ojabo suffered this injury on the opening drive of Sunday's contest, though he still recorded one tackle before exiting. The second-year outside linebacker is expected to play a larger role this season after he missed the first 14 games of his rookie campaign while recovering from a torn Achilles. With Ojabo sidelined for the time being, Jadaveon Clowney and Tavius Robinson will have to step into much larger roles at outside linebacker, as starter Odafe Oweh (ankle) is already inactive.