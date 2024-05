Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Ojabo (knee) will probably be ready to practice in full at some point during training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ojabo missed most of his second NFL season after sustaining a torn ACL in Week 3, but it now looks like he should be back to 100 percent by the start of the 2024 campaign. Through his first two NFL seasons combined, he's appeared in just five games.