The Ravens placed Ojabo (Achilles) on the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Ojabo sustained a torn Achilles' tendon during Michigan's pro day in March and remained sidelined throughout training camp. With the move, he'll be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, but he said earlier in August that he hopes to be back in action by midseason at the latest.