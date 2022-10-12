The Ravens designated Ojabo (Achilles) for return to practice from the reserve/Non-Football Injury list Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

The rookie second-round pick is recovering from a torn left Achilles suffered during his Pro Day back in March, so it's encouraging to see him take a significant step forward like return to practice. The Ravens have a 21-day window to monitor Ojabo's activity without his acting against the 53-man roster, though he can be fully brought off the NFI list at any time.