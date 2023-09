Ojabo (undisclosed) is practicing Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ojabo didn't practice last week with an undisclosed injury, but it looks like he's now good to go for Week 1. The 2022 second-round pick appeared in just two games as a rookie due to an Achilles tear, and the Ravens may simply be taking a cautious approach to his health. Ojabo could handle an immediate starting role during Sunday's regular-season opener against the Texans.