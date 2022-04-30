The Ravens selected Ojabo (Achilles) in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 45th overall.

If not for an Achilles tear at his pro day, Ojabo would have heard his name called early in Round 1. The Michigan product stood out on film almost as often as teammate Aidan Hutchinson. Ojabo is a strong pass rusher with a variety of moves in his arsenal and ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash at 250 pounds at the combine. He links up with his college defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald in Baltimore, but it may be well into 2022 or even 2023 before Ojabo is on the field given the time and severity of his injury.