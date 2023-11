Ojabo underwent surgery to repair a partially-torn ACL last week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Ojabo will remain on Baltimore's injured reserve list for the remainder of the season as he recovers. He's had remarkably rough injury luck to begin his career, playing in just five total games over his first two NFL seasons. His absence leaves Kyle Van Noy and rookie fourth-rounder Tavius Robinson as the Ravens' primary depth options on the edge for the rest of the year.