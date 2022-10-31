The Ravens will activate Ojabo (Achilles) to the 53-man roster this week, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Ojabo started his rookie campaign on Baltimore's reserve/non-football injury list after tearing his Achilles during the pre-draft process in March. The second-round pick was designated to return Oct. 12, but he's set to practice Wednesday and may be able to play for the first time heading into next Monday's matchup versus the Saints. Ojabo recorded 11 sacks during his final collegiate season with Michigan and was considered a first-round talent prior to his injury, so his availability could be a major boost for the Ravens' undermanned pass-rushing corps.