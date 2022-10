Coach John Harbaugh said Ojabo (Achilles) won't play Week 6 but he's "very impressed" with his recovery, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ojabo returned to practice Wednesday, but it looks like the Ravens won't fully activate him from the reserve/non-football injury list until Week 7 at the earliest. In the meantime, the rookie second-round pick can continue participating in practice without counting against the active roster until his 21-day window for evaluation is up.