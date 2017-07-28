Olson was signed by the Ravens on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The former Stanford Cardinal worked out for the Ravens on Thursday and did well enough to warrant a contract. According to Rapoport, Olson will begin practicing with the team Friday. Whether Olson's signing affects the Ravens' interest in free agent Colin Kaepernick remains to be seen, but the fact remains that Olson fills the need for a healthy camp arm in the wake of starter Joe Flacco's back injury.