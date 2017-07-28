Olson was signed by the Ravens on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The former Stanford Cardinal worked out for the Ravens on Thursday and did well enough to warrant a contract. According to Rapoport, Olson will begin practicing with the team Friday. Whether Olson's signing affects the Ravens' interest in free agent Colin Kaepernick remains to be seen, but the fact remains that Olson fills the need for a healthy camp arm in the wake of starter Joe Flacco's back injury.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...