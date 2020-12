Harris won't return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a thigh injury, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Harris dealt with a thigh injury in early December, though it's unclear if he aggravated that issue or is dealing with a new injury. Pierre Desir and Tramon Williams are will serve as the depth options at cornerback with Jimmy Smith (shoulder/ribs) and Marcus Peters (calf) inactive Sunday.