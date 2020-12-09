site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Davontae Harris: Ready to play Tuesday
Harris (thigh) is active Tuesday versus the Cowboys.
Harris was questionable with the thigh injury but is ready to play Week 13. The 25-year-old could see some defensive snaps Tuesday with Jimmy Smith (groin) and Tramon Williams (thigh) unavailable.
