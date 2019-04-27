The Ravens selected Mack in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 160th overall.

The former Texas A&M Aggie is a load in the middle of the line, checking in at 6-foot-1 and 336 pounds. He was impressive at the Senior Bowl, showing power off the ball as he moved opposing offensive guards at will. Athleticism is not his calling card, but with an Andrew Billings-esque build, there's reason to believe Mack can be a rotational cog in the middle of Baltimore's line behind Michael Pierce.