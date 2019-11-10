Play

Mack (knee) is inactive for the team's Week 10 contest against the Bengals.

Mack was a partial participant in Friday's practice but will be unable to suit up against the Bengals. He's played only nine defensive snaps on the season, meaning his absence will change little along the team's defensive line.

