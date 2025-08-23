Wade is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders due to a shoulder injury, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Wade appeared to favor his right shoulder after taking a hit from Antonio Hamilton during the former's 15-yard catch on the first play of the second quarter. Wade will be monitored by trainers on the sidelines to determine the severity of the injury and whether he can return to Saturday's exhibition contest.