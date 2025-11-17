Hopkins had one catch for 11 yards on four targets Sunday against the Browns.

It was an inefficient day for Hopkins, who stepped into a starting role with Rashod Bateman sidelined. The veteran wideout played a season-high 41 snaps and drew four targets for the second week in a row. In fairness, Lamar Jackson was not sharp Sunday due to the weather in Cleveland and was constantly under duress, as he went just 14-for-25 for 193 yards and two picks. No Raven had more than three receptions. Hopkins gets a softer matchup in Week 12 against the Jets, so he could be on the radar in deeper leagues if Bateman is out again.