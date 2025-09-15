Hopkins brought in both targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 41-17 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Hopkins has been much more of a short-area target over the last few seasons, but the veteran flashed his downfield chops on both his catches Sunday. Hopkins nearly had a touchdown on his first catch, which covered 41 yards early in the third quarter and was originally ruled a score before replay review revealed Hopkins hadn't broken the plane of the goal line. There was no ambiguity on his second and final catch of the night, a 23-yard scoring grab with just under five minutes remaining that closed out Baltimore's scoring on the day. Hopkins has taken half of his first four catches in a Ravens uniform for touchdowns, affording him some momentum heading into a Week 3 home matchup against the Lions on Monday night, Sept. 22.