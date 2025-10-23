Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins: DNP due to illness Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hopkins (illness) didn't practice Thursday.
Hopkins' status at Friday's practice will bear monitoring. If Hopkins recovers in time to face the Bears on Sunday, his upside will be tied to the availability of quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring), who has opened the week with consecutive limited practices.
